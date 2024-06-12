Driftless Glen Distillery 300 Water St
Flatbreads
- Caprese (ve)
multi-colored tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, basil, Reneé picual olive oil, Reneé traditional balsamic (ve)$18.00
- Cajun
blackened shrimp & chicken, andouille sausage, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, cheddar jack, tomatoes, scallions, Creole mustard$20.00
- Wild Mushroom (ve)
roasted wild mushrooms, gruyere, caramelized onions, arugula, lemon truffle dressing with Reneé black truffle oil (ve)$18.00
- Jalapeño Chicken
grilled chicken, Jones cherrywood smoked bacon, pineapple, fresh jalapeños, spiced cream cheese, aged white cheddar, spicy blackberry Driftless Glen brandy drizzle$19.00
Entrée Salads
- Entreé Salad - Caesar
chopped romaine lettuce, house caesar dressing, asiago garlic croutons, shaved asiago and parmesan cheese$15.00
- Entreé Salad - Heirloom Tomato Steak (gf)
6 oz. grilled flat iron steak, baby iceberg, Jones cherrywood smoked bacon, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, Carr Valley glacier wildfire blue cheese, house ranch (gf)$25.00
- Entreé Salad - Ginger Soy Tuna
6 oz. rare seared tuna steak, cucumbers, orange, red onion, red pepper, napa cabbage slaw, romaine, Reneé honey ginger balsamic, sesame soy dressing, unagi glaze, wasabi aioli, scallions$24.00
- Strawberry Feta (ve)
strawberries, red onions, Greek feta, candied pistachios, spinach, white balsamic vinaigrette$16.00
Kids Menu
Desserts
- Bourbon Bread Pudding
warm bread pudding, Driftless Glen 5 year brandy-soaked raisins and cherries, vanilla ice cream, Driftless Glen bourbon cream sauce$10.00
- Double Chocolate Brownie
Driftless Glen rye fudge brownie, bourbon vanilla ice cream, salted caramel, chocolate syrup, whipped cream$10.00
- Lemon Cheesecake
New York style lemon cheesecake, shortbread crust, Driftless Glen bourbon de naranja blueberry compote$10.00
- House-Made Frozen Dessert Trio
our chef's selection of 1 ice cream, 1 sherbet, and 1 sorbet prepared with Driftless Glen spirits$10.00